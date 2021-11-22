Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 17,389 Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $38,498,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $24,122,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $21,052,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,431,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,792,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

