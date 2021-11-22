Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

JNPR opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.