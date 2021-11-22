Virtu Financial LLC Invests $226,000 in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graham by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Graham by 310.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graham by 45.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $595.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $445.00 and a one year high of $685.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

