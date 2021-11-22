Virtu Financial LLC Invests $224,000 in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWP stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

PWP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

