Virtu Financial LLC Invests $215,000 in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 838,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $1,068,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 159,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.