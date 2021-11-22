Virtu Financial LLC Invests $213,000 in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Codiak BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 646,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 445,730 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 676,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 36.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 147,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%. Analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

