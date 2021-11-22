Virtu Financial LLC Invests $212,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $190.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $681,445.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

