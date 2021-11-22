Virtu Financial LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,919 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth $150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 31.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 81,589 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Veru by 523.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veru alerts:

NASDAQ VERU opened at $7.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $625.26 million, a PE ratio of -782.22 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Veru Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.