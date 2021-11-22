Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $237.91 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

