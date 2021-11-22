Violich Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.