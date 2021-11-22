Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth $101,335,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $132.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average is $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $135.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

