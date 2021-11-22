Victoria’s Secret Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.12 Per Share (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will earn $7.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VSCO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,552,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

