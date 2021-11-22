Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.75

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 904761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

