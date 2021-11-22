Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $218.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $323.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.61.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $182.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

