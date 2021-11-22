Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after buying an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.86 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

