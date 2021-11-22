Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,840 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $148.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.06 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

