Veriti Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL opened at $80.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.