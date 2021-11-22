Veriti Management LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,317 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $85.10 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $83.61 and a one year high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.