Veriti Management LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.