Veriti Management LLC Invests $278,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

