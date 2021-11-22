Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $74.84 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

