Veriti Management LLC Has $313,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

F5 Networks stock opened at $231.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.33. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $97,275.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,992 shares of company stock worth $8,508,500. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

