VeriDocGlobal 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $597,048.00 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $597,048.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00389920 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $673.12 or 0.01189395 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,959,380,186 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

