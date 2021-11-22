Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VCYT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. UBS Group AG increased its position in Veracyte by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Veracyte by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 133,523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veracyte by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

