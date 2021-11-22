Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.82 on Monday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

