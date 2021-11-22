Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report $860,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $1.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.18 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Vaxart stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,804,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $883.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.21. Vaxart has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $24.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,704 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $3,446,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

