Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.23 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

