Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.23 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

