Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $433.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $326.06 and a 12-month high of $432.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

