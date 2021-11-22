Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.55. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,190. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $177.90 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.40.

