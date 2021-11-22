Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after buying an additional 884,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,799,000 after buying an additional 789,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,341,000 after buying an additional 718,815 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after acquiring an additional 374,134 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $94.06 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $72.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

