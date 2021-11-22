Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $195.30 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

