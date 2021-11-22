Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $36,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,847,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,723,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,640,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,190,000 after acquiring an additional 231,134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,331.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,167,000.

Shares of MGV opened at $103.18 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

