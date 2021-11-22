Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,266. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.19 and a 1 year high of $264.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.77 and its 200-day moving average is $237.55.

