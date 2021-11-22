Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 215,315 Shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Aileron Therapeutics were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 101,131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 746.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 342,423 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.69 on Monday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

