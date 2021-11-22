Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 142,013 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.31% of Clipper Realty worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $146.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -82.61%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

