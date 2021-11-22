Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 158.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the first quarter worth about $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in OptiNose in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.