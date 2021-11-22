Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.99 Million Position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. UBS Group AG increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $67.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 35.42%.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.