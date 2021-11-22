Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 545,785 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,126,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 301,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.08 on Monday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $137.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO).

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.