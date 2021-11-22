Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. 140,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,737. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.