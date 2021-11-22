Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $194.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.