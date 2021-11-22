Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $355.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.91. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $252.50 and a 12 month high of $357.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

