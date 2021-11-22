Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $359.00

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $359.00 and last traded at $358.94, with a volume of 2450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $355.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

