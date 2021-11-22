Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of VLOWY opened at $1.50 on Monday. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.85.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

