Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.74

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 23712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

