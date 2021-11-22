Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.74

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 23712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLY)
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
