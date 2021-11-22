Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Stephens decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Utz Brands has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. Analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

