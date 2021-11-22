US Capital Advisors Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for DCP Midstream in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE DCP opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.