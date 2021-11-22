Urus Trading 15.9% Lower This Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00222708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

