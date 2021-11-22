Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $2,980,875.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $206.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 258.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.16. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

