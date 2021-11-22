UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.43 Million

Analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to report $60.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.36 million and the highest is $60.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $179.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In related news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of UpHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 3,517,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,081. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.