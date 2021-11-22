Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 512,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of UVE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.27. 747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $475.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.