Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 512,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UVE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.27. 747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $475.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.07.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.
About Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
